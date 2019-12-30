SARASOTA, Fla. — Two siblings have been arrested for a suspected road rage shooting that happened earlier this month in Sarasota.

Investigators say it all began just after 3 p.m. on Dec. 22, when a car was stopped in the road at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Maple Avenue.

Police say the brother and sister were in another car, mad about the first car being stopped in the road. Investigators they ended up following the first car, pulling up next to it and rolling down a window.

They say the brother pointed a gun out the window and fired twice at the first car.

A woman in the first car was pregnant. She was shot in the left forearm. The bullet went through her arm and into her stomach.

According to law enforcement, the siblings sped away. The people in the first car called 911, then had friends drive them to the hospital. Everyone is expected to survive.

Siblings James Phillips, 17, and Rajanique Graves, 23 -- both from Sarasota -- were arrested during a traffic stop on Dec. 27. Phillips is charged with attempted second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and aggravated assault with a firearm. Detectives believe Graves was the driver, so she's being charged with principal counts of each of those same charges. They were both taken to the Sarasota County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case should call Detective Megan Buck at 941-263-6067. Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS or by clicking here.

