FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office are collaborating on a saturation patrol initiative.

The two are collaborating to perform saturation patrols in pre-determined high crime areas according to a release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

“The two agencies partner together consistently on investigations and initiatives, particularly as it pertains to violent crimes,” explained Chief Catrina Thompson. “Our officers work together behind the scenes more than the public is aware of. We share information and we merge our resources, all with the goal of making our community a better place.”

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. echoed Chief Thompson's statements reiterating how important it is for the two departments to work together.

“City residents pay County taxes, and the Sheriff’s Office has not only an obligation but a desire to serve ALL of our County residents,” explained Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. “If there is an issue in the city, it is an issue for the county. We must remember we are all in this together as we are truly one community. We are committed to the cause of protecting, serving, and enhancing lives throughout the County of Forsyth.”

RELATED: Sandy Hook lawsuit could force Remington to open books

RELATED: Woman Found Dead Inside House During Welfare Check by Guilford County Deputies

RELATED: Fourth arrest made in 2016 murder of Union County School teacher