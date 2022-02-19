x
Crime

Saturday shooting in Greensboro leaves one person hurt

Officers say it happened in the 3500 block of Farmington Drive. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

A shooting leaves one person hurt in Greensboro.

Police said they found one victim with a gunshot wound in the 3500 block of Farmington Drive around 5:50 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was available. The investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

