STATE ROAD, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a shooting on Sunday morning.

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Old Highway 21 in State Road.

The sheriff’s office said they found one victim after arriving to the scene and said medical examiners determined the person was dead.

Investigators have charged 56-year-old Daniel Martin of Thurmond with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Detectives said Martin is being held in the Wilkes County Jail without bail.

Investigators said Martin was arrested at the scene without incident.

If you have any information, contact Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at: (336) 903-7600.

OTHER STORIES

New video in Ahmaud Arbery case offers a view of what happened moments before the deadly shooting

Woman caught in crossfire of shooting while waiting at red light in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police investigate after shooting leaves woman dead

Teen shot in Winston-Salem, police look for shooter

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE