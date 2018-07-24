BURLINGTON, N.C. - The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has released the identity of a man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Burlington Monday.

It happened at a home on the 2200 block of Dorsett Street shortly before 6 p.m. Police say Rosalio Hernandez Ortega wielding a machete was acting erratically, cutting tires of a car in the driveway.

Two officers arrived separately at the scene and tried to de-escalate the situation. Tuesday, the names of the officers were released. 47-Year-old Sergeant Richard Marsh, a 20-year police veteran, and 24-year-old Alek Ayer were the officers involved. Both have been placed on administrative leave.

Burlington police officers Alek Ayer, left, and Richard Marsh.

Police say Ortega, 33, was not compliant. According to a release, one of the officers placed himself between the suspect and the home to protect other people inside the home.

The officers issued tasers, but it had no effect.

Police say Ortega then started threatening officers with the machete which resulted in him being shot. Ortega died at the scene.

The SBI is investigating which is protocol in officer-involved shootings.

