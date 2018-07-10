Aiken County, SC (WLTX) — Aiken County, SC (WLTX) — Aiken County deputies say a missing 9-year-old boy has been found safe and is now with his mother. The boy had been considered in danger after deputies said his mother received threatening messages from the child's father.

Jaylen Frazier was reported missing around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning after deputies responded to his mother’s home on Church Street in Warrenville, SC. Deputies said Jaylen’s mother reported her son missing after receiving several threatening messages from her son’s father, Patrick Demon Frazier, in which he reportedly made threats to harm himself and his son.

Investigators say they have obtained an arrest warrant for Frazier, charging him with custodial interference. Frazier is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes who stands approximately 6’0” tall and weighs around 195 lbs.

Anyone who sees or has information on the whereabouts of Jaylen or Patrick Frazier is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

