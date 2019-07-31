COLUMBIA, S.C. — An inmate was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and extortion.

United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon announced Wednesday at Jimmy Dunbar, Jr., age 37, of Bishopville, was sentenced to 46 months in connection to a 'sextortion scheme.'

According to court evidence, Dunbar was involved in a scheme to extort and defraud Department of Defense service members. Dunbar posed as females on a dating app and began communicating with service members. Posing as the females, Dunbar sent nude photographs of young females to the service members and solicited nude photographs in exchange. Dunbar then posed as the females’ father, claiming that the service member was in possession of child pornography and threatening to have him arrested if he did not pay money. The service member then transferred funds electronically to Dunbar’s associates.

Dunbar utilized money mules, including a codefendant, who would receive the extorted funds via wire transfer directly from the service members, then transfer the money to Dunbar and other inmates, according to reports.

Andreika Mouzon, age 29, of Kingstree, and Flossie Brockington, age 29, of Columbia, pleaded guilty to federal charges involving a scheme to defraud and extort military service members. Mouzon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, and Brockington pleaded guilty to money laundering.

According to the investigation, Mouzon and Brockington were two of the money mules inmates used. They would receive the extorted funds via wire transfer directly from the service members, then transfer the money to inmates and their associates.

During the course of the conspiracy, Mouzon was responsible for transferring $20,421.73 of extorted funds from at least 11 service members, and Brockington was responsible for transferring $14,465.00 of extorted funds from at least eight service members.

Mouzon and Brockington both face a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years and a fine of $250,000.00.

From September 2016 to January 2017, Dunbar received approximately $29,598.00 in extorted funds, which investigators traced to at least 17 victims. At the time of the scheme, Dunbar was serving a 30-year sentence for murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, and arson at the Lee Correctional Facility.

United States District Judge David C. Norton of Charleston sentenced Dunbar to a total of 46 months in federal prison, to be served consecutive to the 30-year state sentence he is currently serving. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Services, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations, Department of Defense Criminal Investigative Services, Air Force Office of Special Investigations, U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Command, United States Marshals Service, South Carolina Department of Corrections, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Assistant United States Attorney Emily Limehouse of the Charleston office prosecuted the case.