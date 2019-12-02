ROCK HILL, S.C. — Detectives in Rock Hill have released new information in connection with a pair of shootings that left a pregnant woman dead and sent two others to the hospital Tuesday.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a shooting on Leach Road near Northwestern High School just before 11 a.m.

When deputies got to the scene, they found two women who had been shot. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was rushed to Piedmont Medical Center.

The York County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed as 20-year-old Shanijela Shamichael Williams

Police said the victims and the suspect, identified as Marques Quantez Heath, knew each other. Family members of Williams said she was pregnant with Heath's baby.

A few minutes later, deputies were called to a reported shooting on Farlow Street. A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot. She was last known to be in critical condition, according to deputies.

Family said one of the surviving women was also pregnant with Heath's child.

On Wednesday, detectives determined that there is actually a total of five victims at Leach Road. A man was shot and attacked with a hammer. He was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill and released.

Two other people were assaulted with a hammer and treated at the hospital. Detectives have not determined a motive in the attack.

Heath was spotted driving a light blue Oldsmobile Cutlass in Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. He was arrested after a chase that ended near the intersection of Old Pineville Road and South Boulevard in South End.

Deputies said Heath crashed the car, got out and ran from police. An officer at the scene said a K-9 helped capture Heath. Officers were collecting what appeared to be shell casings at the scene of Heath's arrest, but it's not known if any shots were fired during the incident.

Heath has a long criminal history in both North and South Carolina, including a domestic violence arrest in January 2019.

The report said the victim was "pregnant and the defendant continued to physically assault her while she was on the ground telling her that he was going to kill her, and causing injury to the head and face."

Heath was arrested a few days later and bonded out of jail.

He has a criminal recording dating back to 2002, with arrests for domestic violence, drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest to name a few.

Earlier in the day, police saw a man running from the shooting scene on Farlow Street and took him into questioning. Deputies don't believe that man had anything to do with the shooting at this time. He has not been identified or charged with a crime.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers or 911.