South Carolina man shot in the chest in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Man shot in the chest on Patria Street in Winston-Salem Sunday, according to police reports.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they got a call around 3:48 p.m. about a shooting on 2748 Patria Street. When officers got there, they found a 22-year-old man from Sumter, SC suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

EMS took the man to the hospital to be treated for non-threatening life injuries.

Officers said witnesses reported an exchange of gunfire between the victim and someone driving a black Nissan. Investigators recovered two handguns at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

