LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- A South Carolina woman was arrested after deputies said she brought her 4-year-old son to a drug deal that ended with the murder of a man in Lancaster last week.

Jody Linn Holt, 30, of Kershaw is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful neglect of a child in connection with the murder of Vincent Barry Lambert Jr.

Deputies said that Holt and Lambert agreed to meet and sell drugs to one of the suspects on Pine Ridge Drive in Lancaster. When Holt and Lambert reached the meeting point, the three suspects attempted to rob them and shots were fired, striking both of them.

Before police arrived, deputies allege that Hold tried to hide the drugs, but they were found by investigators at the scene. Deputies said during this time, her 4-year-old son was left in the backseat, which left him at "unreasonable risk of harm."

Three teens have been arrested and charged in connection with Lambert's death. Brennan Jamil Patterson Jr., 17, Ka'Darius Aintwayn Kirkland, 19, and Dorian Tyrese Clyburn, 16, were all charged with murder and attempted murder for the shooting.

