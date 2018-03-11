Anderson, SC (AP) - A South Carolina homeowner says she shot and wounded a man who was trying to break into her house while she and her three children were inside.

Ashley Jones tells news outlets the man and a woman had attempted to enter her Anderson County home Thursday morning while her daughters, ages 10, 6 and 1, were sleeping.

Jones says she warned the man, and shot him in the shoulder when he kicked her front door in. She says he ran away, and authorities caught him.

County Sheriff's Detective Nikki Carson says the suspected home invader was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Jones didn't know the people who tried coming into her home. She and her daughters weren't injured.

It's unclear if criminal charges will be filed.

