LAURENS COUNTY, SC - A South Carolina school janitor is accused of stealing money that students raised to go on a field trip.

Timothy Leon Cook stole $1200 that students at Ford Elementary School had raised since December according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. The students had been selling candy bars to go on a field trip to Charleston.

The school principal reported the money stolen on April 30. Cook admitted to taking the money from a classroom during an interview with deputies.

Cook, 58, was charged with Petit Larceny and arrested Tuesday. He has prior charges, including Possession of Marijuana, Driving Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension and Use of a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Permission.

“It is absolutely incomprehensible that someone could steal money from these children which they, their parents, teachers, staff, and volunteers worked so hard to raise for this field trip," Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY