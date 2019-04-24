Florence County, SC - Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone has been indicted on charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the charges against Boone Wednesday morning. Boone faces one count of misconduct and two counts of embezzlement.

The indictment claims that Boone used both county and federal funds from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for his own personal use.

Specifically, the document states Boone took the money from a federal narcotics account that the county operated. Officers say he spent the money on bicycles, groceries, coolers, baseball equipment, electronics, window tinting, and clothing. The items were purchased at stores such as Walmart, Piggly Wiggly, Gamestop, Rapid Weight Loss, Academy Sports, and Dick's.

The misconduct offense is a common law misdemeanor, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The embezzlement offense is a statutory felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine at the discretion of the court.

Boone was first elected sheriff of the county in 2004. Last year, his department was put in the national spotlight when several of his officers were ambushed outside a home in the county. A total of seven officers were wounded, two of them fatally.

This case is being investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division and will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.