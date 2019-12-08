WALTERBORO, S.C. — A Colleton County woman is accused of leaving her two young children in a car a week after her own mother was charged with the murder of her sister by leaving the 13-year-old in a car to die.

Walterboro police say Ashley Pangalangan left her 7-year-old and approximately 6-month-old inside her vehicle Monday afternoon and went inside Walmart to buy items. Pangalangan repoertedly left the vehicle running but police say the air conditioning was not working properly.

Pangalangan was arrested and is charged with unlawful conduct of a minor. Her two children were placed in emergency protective custody, according to police.

The arrest comes almost a week after Pangalangan's mother, Rita Pangalangan, and another man were charged with the murder of their 13-year-old daughter after leaving her in a van to die in Colleton County.

