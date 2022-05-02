x
Fake tax agency sends scam through the mail in Randolph Co., deputies say

Sheriff's are warning anyone who receives a “distraint notice” in the mail to not respond. Here's how you report it.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A tax scam is trying to trick people into paying fake tax debt. 

Randolph County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a notice people are getting in the mail about a “distraint warrant.” 

The letter comes from the “Tax Processing Unit of Randolph County” where they attempt to scare residents to respond by stating “levying procedures will begin within 15 days of its receipt.” 

Deputies confirmed that there is no tax processing unit agency that exists in Randolph County.

This is a false notice from a fictional agency and no one should not call the toll-free number listed on the letter. 

If you have this letter, report it to the attorney general's consumer toll-free line at 877-5-NO-SCAM or the NCDOJ website.

