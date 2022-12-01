Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry, age 43, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, according to investigators.

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — An administrator with the Murray County School System has been arrested and charged with child molestation and statutory rape, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

She has also been charged with 10 counts of "furnishing alcohol to minors" during a Halloween party earlier this year.

The GBI adds that, back in November, the school district revealed the relationship between Terry and the student to them and requested it be investigated.

She is currently booked into the Murray County Jail.