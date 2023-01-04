School bus shooting hoax in Alamance County raises concern

Deputies are led to believe an Alamance-Burlington School System student made a fake call to 911 about shots fired on a bus, prompting an investigation.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance-Burlington school bus was pulled over after they believed a student made a fake call about shots fired on the bus Wednesday, according to school officials.

It happened around 4:00 p.m.

Emergency communication services began receiving calls from someone with a 911-only phone about shots fired on a school bus in Alamance County.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop for some of the buses to check on everyone's well-being.

Everyone on the buses was found to be safe.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office believes these were hoax calls.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident even further.

School Officials released the following statement after the incident:

We wanted to make you aware that several of our school buses were pulled over today by Alamance Sheriff’s Deputies after receiving multiple 911 calls from a student on the bus. The calls were determined to be a hoax and everyone was safe. The ACSO continues to investigate.

