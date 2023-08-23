Firearms on school grounds it's against the law, school officials have had enough

The law states it's illegal to bring firearms to a school campus, in spite of the law students and visitors continue to break it.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Over the last few years, school officials say they've seen an increase in activity ranging from fighting to catching people bringing weapons onto school property.

However, the law clearly states it is a class one felony for any person to have a firearm of any type on educational property or at extracurricular activities sponsored by the school.

In spite of this law, students and visitors continue to break it.

Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools safety, security and emergency management chief, Jonathan Wilson says he's had enough.

"We're not going to tolerate weapons on Winston- Salem/ Forsyth County Schools' property. And we will participate and support law enforcement in the enforcement of those law and other rules and so if someone has to ask themselves 'Is this an appropriate item for school?' The answer is no," exclaimed Wilson.

There is an exception though. In North Carolina you must be 21 years old to have your concealed carry.

Capt. Brian Hall with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office says adults with their concealed carry can have firearms as long as they are locked and secured in their vehicles.

Hall is the captain over the SRO division. He encourages parents to sit down and talk with their kids about what to bring and how to act before going back to class.

"I would say the biggest thing not to bring on campus is just a violent disposition or conflict work those things out at home. Parents need to be talking to their kids about how to resolve this conflict before it gets to the point where you feel the need to bring a weapon to campus you're there to learn. any sort of violence or bringing a weapon on campus is very disruptive to everyone there," Capt. Hall recommended.