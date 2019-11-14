HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Orange County Sheriff's investigators have arrested a 17-year-old suspected of threatening to shoot up his high school.

Deputies say 17-year-old Alex Massey was charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. He is a junior at Cedar Ridge High School.

Investigators say the high school received three threats in a matter of two weeks. Massey's charges stem from the second of those threats, according to a release. Deputies say he scratched a message into a bathroom stall. The threat, which a student reported to the school on November 4, indicated there would be a shooting at the school the next day.

Last month, the sheriff's office arrested an 18-year-old for the first of the three threats made toward the high school. Investigators say the threat was sent in a text message to a third party. They say the student could face up to 39 months in prison.

Investigators say a $2,500 reward is available to information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the third threat, found on the gym floor on November 7. The author of the threat indicated he or she would carry out a shooting at the school the following week.

Massey was given a $10,000 secured bond.

