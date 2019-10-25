HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Orange County Investigators arrested an 18-year-old teen from Mebane for threatening his high school.

Dylan George was arrested early October 25 for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

They say a student at Cedar Ridge High School got a text from a number that they didn't recognize that morning. The text said that the sender was going to shoot up the school. The student's parent called 911 immediately. After an investigation, they found out that George was behind the text.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said, “Threats to school safety are incredibly dangerous, disruptive, and anxiety producing. Investigators took the text message sent today very seriously. They were tenacious and swift as they worked to protect the teachers, staff, and students at Cedar Ridge. I am grateful the student and the student’s parent treated the matter with the appropriate level of alarm. Because of their concern for others, we were able to work with the school to bring this matter to resolution in very short period of time.”

Interim Superintendent Randy Bridges stated, “The safety of students and employees is our top priority. We respect and appreciate the working relationship we have with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and their willingness to respond quickly to any situation that involves the protection of our school community.”

George was placed under a $75,000 secured bond. He's expected to appear in court on October 28th at 9 am.

