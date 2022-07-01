Seagrove firefighter's wife to appear in court Friday on first-degree murder charge

MJ Auman will be laid to rest Friday. His wife Heather will appear in court the same day. She's accused of shooting and killing him.

SEAGROVE, N.C. — The wife of a longtime Seagrove firefighter who is accused of killing her husband will make her first court appearance on Friday.

Heather Auman, 37, faces a first-degree murder charge after Randolph County Sheriff's deputies found her husband, MJ Auman, shot Saturday.

When Heather called 911, she claimed her husband had shot himself, but investigators arrested and charged her with murder on Wednesday. She was jailed with no bond allowed.

WFMY News 2's Itinease McMiller will be inside court at 9:30 a.m. We'll keep you posted on what happens.