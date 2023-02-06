Seagrove firefighter's wife appears in court, given $1 million bond

Heather Hicks Auman is accused of killing her husband, Seagrove firefighter 'MJ' Mishael James Auman.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Heather Hicks Auman, wife of longtime Seagrove firefighter 'MJ' Mishael James Auman, appeared in court Monday, where she was granted a $1 million bond. She is charged with first-degree murder in MJ's death.

The judge decided that as a term of her release, she must live with her parents in Davidson County and wear an electronic monitoring device. She must also surrender her passport.

Previously, Heather, 37, had been confined to the Randolph County jail with no bond allowed.

Family and friends were in court Monday in support of both Heather and MJ.

WFMY News 2's Amber Lake spoke to Heather's attorney, who said "they will be proving her innocence" when the case goes to trial. Heather still has not entered an official plea.

Randolph County sheriff's deputies found MJ shot and unresponsive in the couple's home on Ridge Road on June 25. He was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.

Investigators said Heather made one of the 911 calls and told the operator that MJ shot himself. Detectives said they later determined Heather was the one who shot him. Four days later, she was arrested at her home and charged with first-degree murder.

The defense is arguing that MJ shot himself. However, the state said the gun was too far from MJ's body to be a suicide.

MJ served the Seagrove community for more than 20 years. He leaves behind an 11-year-old son, whom he shared with his previous spouse.

