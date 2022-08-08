Seagrove firefighter's wife appears in court Monday on murder charge

Up to this point, Heather Hicks Auman has been in Randolph County jail with no bond allowed. She's accused of shooting and killing her husband MJ Auman.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Heather Hicks Auman will appear in court Monday for the murder of her husband, longtime Seagrove firefighter 'MJ' Mishael James Auman.

Heather, 37, was indicted to Superior Court on a first-degree murder charge. WFMY News 2's Jenna Kurzyna is in court to cover her appearance.

Up to this point, Heather has been confined to the Randolph County jail with no bond allowed, and she has not entered a plea. It's unclear what could come out of court on Monday, but we could learn new details on what happened the day MJ died.

Randolph County sheriff's deputies found MJ shot and unresponsive in the couple's home on Ridge Road on June 25. He was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.

Investigators said Heather made one of the 911 calls and told the operator that MJ had shot himself. Detectives later determined that Heather was the one who shot him. The following Wednesday, she was arrested at her home and charged with first-degree murder.