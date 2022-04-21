Search continues for Kernersville man who went missing as a teen back in 2016

James Roberts, 25, went missing back on April 21, 2016 from Boone.

BOONE, N.C. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is searching for a man who went missing six years ago.

He is described as having brown hair with blue eyes. Officials said he is 5 feet and 10 inches tall.

Roberts was last seen wearing a black short sleeve Appalachian State windbreaker, khaki shorts, gray New Balance sneakers, and carrying a backpack.

Officials said he has a tattoo on his left forearm of three mountains and a tattoo on his chest and may go by the first name Martin. He may need medical attention.

In June of 2016, investigators turned their attention near the coast of North Carolina in the case.

Police said back in 2016, Roberts left a letter in his room saying he was leaving everyone behind but didn't mention harming himself.

The family previously said he loves the beach, so that was the reason investigators turned their attention to the coast.

“We decided to try to put some attention on the coast because he loves the beach," James’ dad John Roberts said back in June 2016.

James is from Kernersville and was living in Boone while going to school at Caldwell Community College when he went missing.

His parents said back in 2016 they were very concerned and said his disappearance was out of character for him.

He was elected captain of his high school soccer team and went on to join a fraternity while he was at Appalachian State University before going to Caldwell Community College.

If you have any information about Roberts’ whereabouts call Boone police as (828) 268-6900.

