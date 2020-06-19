Search underway for four South Carolina children, noncustodial mother

Deputies believe four young children were taken by their noncustodial mother during a scheduled visit Thursday at Frankie's Fun Park in Greenville.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County deputies are asking for the public's help to find four young children unlawfully taken from their court-ordered guardian.

Deputies believe 7-year-old Cimaya Williams, 7-year-old Ibrahim Brown, 4-year-old Jahkari Franklin-Dogan and 6-year-old Jamari Franklin-Dogan were taken by their mother, 27 year-old Camille Clark, during a scheduled visit on June 18 at Frankie's Fun Park in Greenville.

Investigators believe the children were taken away in a white sedan, possibly with Tennessee tags.

If you see Clark or any of the children or have any information as to their whereabouts, you are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: