Second arrest made in connection with death of Greensboro man

Greensboro police said Addrienne Ross, 44, was arrested in connection with the death of Nicholas Martin, 44, in November.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police made a second arrest in connection with a homicide in November 2022.

Addrienne Ross, 44, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of 44-year-old Nicholas Lamont Martin.

He was charged with Accessory Before the Fact to First Degree Murder.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Kelvin Jaquan Leonard Lerek Harper, Jr. in November and charged him with First Degree Murder.

Martin was shot on the night of November 11 and later died from his injuries the next day.

This incident has been investigated as a homicide.

