Second man indicted for murder of Wake County deputy

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A grand jury indicted a second man for the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd on Tuesday, according to a report from CBS affiliate WNCN.

Byrd was shot on August 11 while standing outside his patrol car, investigators said.

Alder Marin-Sotelo, 25, is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under no bond. WNCN reports he has not yet appeared in court for murder charges.