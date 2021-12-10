Teenager arrested in deadly Greensboro shooting on College Road, making second arrest

The teen’s arrest Friday makes the second arrest in the death of a 54-year-old following a shooting on College Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 17-year-old has been arrested and is facing charges in the shooting death of Taha Abdalla Babeker.

According to Greensboro police, the teen’s arrest Friday makes the second arrest in Babeker, 54, of Greensboro’s death.

Investigators said officers were called to College Road just after midnight back on Nov. 29 about a person down.

Police said after arriving they found Babeker shot, tried to save his life, but he died.

According to investigators, the teen is facing charges for first degree murder, two counts of first degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Greensboro police arrested Tyrik Terrell Griffin, 21, back on Dec. 3. Griffin is facing charges for first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is in the Guilford County Jail without bond.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

