Second teen arrested in drive-by that killed two 14-year-olds in Winston-Salem

A 17-year-old is facing first-degree murder charges. Another is facing accessory after the fact to a felony.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Another teen is facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of two 14-year-old boys in August.

Winston-Salem police were called just after 12:30 a.m. Aug. 1 to the shooting on Utah Drive and found the two boys. Jesus Candela-Abonza was pronounced dead at the scene. Dylan Lopez was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and died later that night.

Witnesses told investigators that a car drove through the area and started shooting at the two boys and other people. Witnesses said several rounds were fired. Investigators said they found several shell casings in the area.

A 17-year-old, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to a felony on Aug. 6. Police said another 17-year-old boy was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree murder. He is in custody with the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.