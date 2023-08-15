x
Crime

SECU on Sides Branch Rd. robbed via note in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a bank on Sides Branch Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank with a note in Winston-Salem Tuesday. 

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they responded to a robbery at the State Employees Credit Union on 3389 Sides Branch Road. During an investigation, detectives said they determined a suspect walked into the bank and demanded money from a teller via a note. 

No weapon was ever shown, according to police. 

Police said the suspect ran away with an undetermined amount of cash.

On Monday, police said they were looking for a woman who took off with an unknown amount of cash from a SECU on Waughtown Street. We do not know if these two robberies are connected. 

Winston-Salem Police Department detectives responded to the State Employee Credit Union as this investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

