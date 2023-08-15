SECU on Sides Branch Rd. robbed via note in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a bank on Sides Branch Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank with a note in Winston-Salem Tuesday.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they responded to a robbery at the State Employees Credit Union on 3389 Sides Branch Road. During an investigation, detectives said they determined a suspect walked into the bank and demanded money from a teller via a note.

No weapon was ever shown, according to police.

Police said the suspect ran away with an undetermined amount of cash.

On Monday, police said they were looking for a woman who took off with an unknown amount of cash from a SECU on Waughtown Street. We do not know if these two robberies are connected.

Winston-Salem Police Department detectives responded to the State Employee Credit Union as this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.