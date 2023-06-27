Greensboro martial arts instructor arrested for indecent liberties with children

Derek Lee Norman, also known as Hakiym Akbar, worked frequently with children and community members at his business, Sanyama Dojo.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Sensei and martial arts business owner was accused of and arrested for three counts of indecent liberties with children on Friday, June 23, according to the Greensboro Police Department (GDP) and Greensboro city officials.

Derek Lee Norman, who also went by alias Hakiym Akbar, is the owner of Sanyama Dojo on 1208 Grove Street, according to city officials and police.

There are three different children involved in this case, all under the age of 16, according to police.

Police and officials said Norman had frequent contact with children and community members while running his martial arts business.

Detectives with the GPD believe there could be more victims that haven't been identified.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

