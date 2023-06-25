7 people arrested in Forsyth County for stealing vehicles, deputies say

Five of the suspects are from Charlotte, NC, one is from Mooresville and another is from Kannapolis.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Seven people were arrested in Forsyth County in connection to stealing vehicles from a business, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Forsyth County deputies reported they responded to a call saying several people trespassing at a business at 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 25.

Deputies arrived on the scene, a business on the 3600 block of Williston Road, and allegedly saw suspects still in the process of breaking into vehicles.

Suspects allegedly began to run from the scene, but deputies report they were able to arrest seven of them.

All seven suspects face the following charges, according to deputies: felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle; felony Breaking or Entering into a Railroad Car; misdemeanor Resist, Delay, or Obstruct a Public Officer; and misdemeanor First Degree Trespassing.

The suspects are as follows, as provided by Forsyth County deputies:

Abdu Maeruf Ali, a 23-year-old male from Charlotte, received a $10,000 secured bond and is currently confined to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center (FCLEDC).

Duane Isaac Austin, a 30-year-old male from Charlotte, received a $50,000 secured bond and has met the conditions of his release.

Devontray Jaquarius Brooks, an 18-year-old male from Charlotte; received a $15,000 secured bond and is currently confined to the FCLEDC.

Marquelan Chici Moody, a 20-year-old male from Mooresville, received a $100,000 secured bond and has met the conditions of his release.

Kenneth Lanier Reid, Jr., a 24-year-old male from Charlotte, received a $10,000 secured bond and is currently confined to the FCLEDC.



Tesfa Tekletsion Yohannes, a 28-year-old male from Charlotte, received a $10,000 secured bond and is currently confined to the FCLEDC.

Keenen Omarion Hamrick, a 19-year-old male from Kannapolis, also received two additional charges of felony Assault with Deadly Weapon on a Government Official and Felony Flee to Elude. Hamrick received a $50,000 secured bond and is currently confined to the FCLEDC.

