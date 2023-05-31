Seven charged in connection to school senior prank in Burlington

Burlington police said five 18-year-olds and 2 under the age of 18 were involved in the destructive pranks.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Seven teenagers have been charged in connection to the destructive senior pranks that happened Thursday night in Burlington, according to police.

Officers responded to Walter M. Williams High School after security alarms went off.

As officers arrived on scene, a group of juveniles ran from the school.

Officers were able to quickly determine that the school had been vandalized and found that eight toilets and six urinals had been filled with cement.

After reviewing the surveillance video and interviewing several people, five students were charged with breaking and entering (misdemeanor) and injury to real property (misdemeanor):

Benjamin Ouzts, 18

Alex Solari, 18

Ethan Clements, 18

Cameron Cheek, 18

Jacob Church, 18

There were two juveniles under the age of 18 who were referred to Youth Division.

Any students within Alamance-Burlington School System may also face additional consequences through the enforcement of the district's Student Code of Conduct.

