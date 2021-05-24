2 dead, another wounded in highway shooting in Rockingham Co.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. in the area of Barnes Street overpass at Highway 29.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Several people were shot in Rockingham County Monday.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said three people were found shot around 5 p.m. in the area of Barnes Street overpass at Highway 29.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said two people died and another person was wounded in the shooting. The injured person was taken to a hospital but their condition is unknown.

We just spoke with Sheriff Sam Page.



He says the suspect vehicle was traveling north towards Danville. No word on motive at this time. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/wLynyNaSFx — Alma McCarty (@AlmaJMcCarty) May 24, 2021

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the shooter's vehicle. They're looking for a red dually pickup truck with a fifth-wheel attachment in the back.

They said the shooter fired shots from a red pickup truck at two motorcycles. The killer's vehicle was traveling north toward Danville, according to investigators.

Law enforcement said part of US 29 North is closed as they continue to investigate.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

"It’s tragic and you don’t see that every day in Rockingham County and we want to get to the bottom of it and find out who is responsible and bring them to justice," Sheriff Page said.