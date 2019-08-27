BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are investigating a shooting in the Walmart parking lot.

Police said they received a call about gunshots in the parking lot Monday night just before 9:00 p.m. at the store located on South Graham Hopedale Road in Burlington. Police said they found evidence that a shooting took place and they also found several vehicles that were struck by bullets.

At the same time, police also received information about a gunshot victim who arrived at Alamance Regional Hospital. However, they do not know if it’s related. Investigators are still gathering information at this time.

If you have any information call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crime stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: Police ID Winston-Salem Man Who Died After Being Shot While in a Car with Toddler and Woman

RELATED: One of Three People Shot Identified in Winston-Salem

RELATED: 'I Thought My Son Got Shot in the Head' 2-Year-Old Boy Grazed By Bullet While Sitting on Mom's Lap: Police

RELATED: Shooting Near UNC Greensboro's Campus Under Investigation, One Victim Injured

RELATED: Man Arrested After 16-Year-Old Boy, Man In Wheelchair Shot In Winston-Salem: Police