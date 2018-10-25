GASTONIA, NC -- A registered sex offender is back in jail after investigators claim he supervised neighborhood children at his home in Gaston County.

According to CBS affiliate WBTV, Eric Svenson Spurling, 37, was convicted of crimes in Washington State that required him to register as a sex offender.

As a condition of the registration, Spurling was not allowed to supervise children alone.

Based on a search warrant, Spurling watched children at his home on Springbrook Circle in Gastonia on several occasions.

The warrant also stated that he had a basketball court, trampoline, pool and "other toys seemingly to attract children to his residence."

Neighbors told investigators that Spurling would have children sleep over in a camper in the backyard.

Reportedly, he also told children he wanted them to change clothes at his house.

One neighbor even stated to police that he touched her daughter while in the pool.

Investigators seized electronic storage devices, computers, phones and cameras from Spurling's home.

The warrant also stated Spurling had a video surveillance system that records both outside and inside his home.

You can search for registered sex offenders in North Carolina by visiting the sex offender registry.

