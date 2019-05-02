LEXINGTON, N.C. — Deputies arrested a registered sex offender for being on the grounds of an elementary school in Davidson County.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office says it received information on January 29 that James Michael Jukiewicz, 33, of Lexington, had been on the grounds of Reeds Elementary School.

Investigators obtained warrants on Jukiewicz for unlawfully being on a premise that is intended primarily for the use of minors.

Jukiewicz was arrested two days later without incident. He was placed in the Davidson County Jail where he received a $5,000 secured bond.