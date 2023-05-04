New York sex offender sentenced to 60 years for offenses against a NC minor

In addition to prison time, Miller was ordered to serve a lifetime term of supervised release.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to officials, a New York man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple offenses committed in North Carolina.

Court records show that 33-year-old Joshua Miller from Rochester New York traveled to North Carolina on two occasions, first in December 2021 and again in February 2022.

Officials said during that time he engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old minor.

At the time of these offenses, He was registered as a sex offender in New York. In 2007, Miller was convicted of three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. For those crimes, Miller was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Wednesday, Miller was sentenced to a 720-month sentence. In addition to prison time, he was ordered to serve a lifetime term of supervised release.

