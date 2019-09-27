WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former IFB Solutions worker is accused of sexually assaulting a teen with Down Syndrome, according to police.

Winston-Salem Police confirm 52-year-old John Dorsey Caldwell, Jr. appeared in court Thursday -- regarding a sexual assault accusation from November 2017.

The alleged victim's lawyer says Caldwell sexually assaulted the teen while at IFB Solutions.

The non-profit sent a statement saying "as soon as we were made aware of the allegation, we took immediate action. The safety of our employees and visitors is of utmost priority."

In August 2018, Winston-Salem Police say they received a report about Caldwell having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor at IFB Solutions. Police began an investigation and arrested Caldwell nearly a year later in July 2019. He was charged with two counts of Sexual Battery and two counts of Crimes Against Nature.

►DOWNLOAD THE NEW WFMY NEWS 2 APP HERE

The victim's lawyer says the family is suing IFB Solutions for punitive damages, claiming the non-profit never informed the parents about the alleged abuse of their son when it happened in 2017.

IFB Solutions is the largest employer of people who are visually impaired in the country.

We will continue digging into this story and will bring you the latest. Keep checking for updates.