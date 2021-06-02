'Armed and dangerous' murder suspects have 5-month-old with them, deputies say

Osman Shabazz Jr. and Sylvia Bacon-Scott are wanted for the murder of Gabriel Brisbon. Deputies say both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies are asking for the public's help to locate two murder suspects who have a 5-month-old child with them.

Osman Shabazz Jr. and Sylvia Bacon-Scott are wanted for the murder of Gabriel Brisbon. Deputies say both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Shabazz and Bacon-Scott may be driving a black 2000 Nissan Maxima with SC tag SXM-877, according to officials. The vehicle is spray painted black.

Officials say Shabazz and Bacon-Scott also have a 5-month-old child with them.

If you have any information as to their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 635-4141 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.