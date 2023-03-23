Family, lawyers renew push for answers in Shanquella Robinson case

The family's lawyer says justice is long overdue for Shanquella Robinson and they're pushing for the suspect to go back to Mexico.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friends, family, and attorneys for Shanquella Robinson, the North Carolina woman killed in Mexico, urged action from lawmakers on the state and federal levels.

They want local sheriffs to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to get the suspect sent back to Mexico to face charges.

The family's lawyer says justice is long overdue.

Robinson was from Charlotte and once attended Winston-Salem State here in the Triad.

She died in late October while on vacation with six other people in Cabo San Lucas. The autopsy said she died 15 minutes after suffering a broken neck and a severe spinal cord injury.

A warrant for one of the vacationers has been issued, but no arrest has been made.

Family lawyers say they hope to meet with the White House soon -- to push for action on a federal level, as well.

