GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death.

Police officers discovered the body of 27-year-old, Shawndale Ray Austin Thursday just after 5:00 a.m. in the 3200 block of North O’Henry Boulevard. Police said he had at least one gunshot wound.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

