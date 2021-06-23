'She did not deserve what happened:' Friends remember 19-year-old High Point University student

A North Carolina man was arrested in Tennessee with the body of a 19-year-old High Point University student in his car, sheriff's say.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — More details are being released about the case of a High Point man accused of killing his girlfriend. The victim was a High Point University student, 19-year-old Gianna Delgado.

The investigation began with a welfare check after someone called in a tip saying Gianna had been assaulted at her home in High Point. Deputies said they ultimately found her dead in the trunk of a car in Tennessee.

WFMY obtained the 9-1-1 call that helped lead investigators to find Gianna and the man accused of killing her.

911 caller: "Hi, yes, my name is [redacted]. I’m calling from Kingsport, Tennessee. Is this the High Point Sheriff's Department? I just left from the Kingsport Police Department reporting a murder that happened there in North Carolina this morning at my friend’s, his name is Michael Cadogan. He called me this morning and he said that he had done something. And I asked him what he had done and he Facetimed me and turned the camera around and he had choked and beat his girlfriend to death. And he thinks that I’m going to pick him up and I, like, played along with it so I could get more information for everybody. I told the police department down here, too. He is on his way right now to Watauga Lake and Rural Mountain here in Tennessee."

On Monday, High Point police started an investigation that turned into a homicide case. Hours later, 24-year-old Michael Cadogan was arrested in Tennessee after law enforcement found a body in the car he was driving. The body was identified as Delgado.

"We learned that Ms. Delgado shared an apartment with the possible suspect, who was later identified as Mr. Michael Cadogan," said Lt. Brent McFarland with High Point Police Violent Crimes Unit.

Investigators said they have no prior reports of abuse between the two, but McFarland said this case has every indication of domestic violence between the couple.

Cadogan is facing first-degree murder and felony concealment of death charges in North Carolina and tampering with a corpse charge in Tennessee. He is being held without bond in Tennessee.

Some of Gianna's friends shared how they are remembering her.

"She was such a hard-working diligent girl, she has a smile that would light up literally any room," Madison Litton said.

Delgado had just finished her freshman year at High Point University. She called eastern North Carolina home and was working toward a law degree.

The school released the following statement:

"The entire High Point University family is incredibly saddened to learn of the recent passing of student Gianna Delgado. The HPU community grieves with and extends their sympathies to her friends and family.

"The university learned that the student, who did not live on campus, passed away due to what police are investigating as possible domestic violence at a private, unaffiliated apartment complex in north High Point. The suspect is not a student and is in police custody. There is no record of the suspect ever visiting campus.

"The health and safety of the campus community is HPU’s top priority. Our Counseling and Student Life team are located on the third floor of the Slane Student Center and are available to assist students in need, on campus and remotely. President Qubein has also reached out to the Delgado family to offer HPU's prayers, assistance and support during this difficult time."

"We all had just seen her Thursday at work, who was looking forward to going on vacations and all the fun summer things to have it taken away just like that. We were just dumbfounded, we couldn't believe it," Litton said.

Litton worked with Gianna and said she was always a positive person to be around.

"She did not deserve what happened and I know that she is down looking over all of us and just wants everyone to remember her as that beautiful bubbly girl," Litton said.

Gianna was also well known at the Boys and Girls Home of North Carolina in Lake Waccamaw, a care facility for children who experience abuse or neglect.

Ray Cockrell, the Chief Mission Officer of the Boys and Girls Home of North Carolina, said Gianna made a major impact.