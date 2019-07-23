ATHENS, Ga. — A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed as she tried to protect her toddler son from a gunfight.

The people who know Auriel Callaway described her as a loving person.

"She was a beautiful soul," said Jermaine Arnold, a friend of the victim.

"She would give you her last dollar," he said.

On Monday night, Athens-Clarke County Police were called to the Clarke Garden Apartments off Carriage Court.

When they arrived, the 24-year-old pregnant mother was lying on the ground at her apartment complex.

"They called me and told me 'Bonnie, I don’t think she gone make it.' They say, 'she got shot in the chest'," Bernice Bonnie Payne said.

Callaway died from her injures. Officers said she was four months pregnant with a baby girl.

"From what I understand she was trying to move her son out the way and she got hit by a bullet," Arnold said. He described the chaotic scene. He claims a group of girls were fighting when the gunfire erupted.

"It started with two shots, then you heard about 50 to 100 shots," he added.

Police are questioning several people, but they haven’t said whether anyone is under arrest yet. They also haven't confirmed the witnesses details about the girls fighting. However, they are actively investigating.

"Our detectives obtained several warrants to search several residences with the complex," said Geof Gilland of Athens-Clarke Police.

Flowers have been placed outside of Callaway's apartment in honor of her and her unborn child.

