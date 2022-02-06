Police investigating after several shell casings found, man shot Sunday morning

Winston-Salem Police said they found several shell casings on Waughtown Street just after 4:30 a.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after police said he was shot early Sunday morning.

Winston-Salem Police responded to a reported shooting at 95 Waughtown Street just after 4:30 a.m.

When they got to the scene, police said they found several shell casings but no victim.

A short time later and almost a mile from the scene, a call was made from Humphrey Street where a there was a man with a gunshot wound. First responders were called and took the 22-year-old man to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police didn't release any suspect information and said the investigation is ongoing at this time.