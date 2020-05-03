GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a possible shooting near Dudley High School. According to GPD Public Information Officer Ron Glenn, officers responded to a "discharge of firearm call" today at 8:54 am on the 1100 block of Willow Road, near Dudley High School in Greensboro.

Guilford County Schools says three schools are sheltering in place as police investigate: Dudley High School, The Academy at Lincoln, and Bluford Elementary.

This precaution is different from a school lockdown. While schools shelter in place doors that exit the buildings are locked, meanwhile activity inside the schools continues as normal. Guilford County Schools say the schools will stay in a shelter in place mode until told otherwise by police.

Greensboro police have not released any victim or suspect information.