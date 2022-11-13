UVA student in custody after 3 killed, 2 injured in campus shooting

The three students killed were all members of the UVA football team. Two other victims are hospitalized, with one in critical condition.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A 22-year-old student is in custody after three football players were killed, and two other students were injured in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville Sunday night, according to University President Jim Ryan. UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder.

The campus had been under a shelter-in-place order for more than 12 hours, after multiple police agencies responded to a report of shots fired near a parking garage on Culbreth Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the UVA Office of Emergency Management. Ryan said the shooting happened on a bus filled with students returning from a field trip. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

Emergency management officials said on Twitter that multiple agencies, including Virginia State Police and ATF Washington, were searching on campus grounds, and a Virginia State Police helicopter searched by air. Jones was believed to be "armed and dangerous," and had last been seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes and driving a black SUV with Virginia tags TWX3580.

UVA Alert: MULTIPLE PD AGENCIES, INCLUDING VA STATE POLICE HELICOPTER ARE ACTIVELY SEARCHING FOR THE SUSPECT. SUSPECT IS ARMED AND DANGEROUS, SHELTER IN PLACE — UVA Emergency Management (@UVA_EM) November 14, 2022

In a letter to students, University President Jim Ryan said he was "heartbroken to report" that three people were killed in the shooting and two others were injured. The letter confirmed that Jones is a current student at the university.

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/mKcxF6ksxw — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

"We are working closely with the families of the victims and will share additional details as soon as we are able," Ryan said. "I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia."

As a result of the shooting, classes at the university were canceled Monday, Ryan said.

Student Jake Hecker was playing volleyball at a gym on campus when staff at the gym told him and others to stay where they are and locked the doors of the gym. The students were then taken to the basement of the gym to shelter in place, Hecker said.

"We were a little concerned but felt safe in the gym when they locked us down," Hecker said. "Something like this happening is something completely unexpected. We're all obviously shocked by all this. The fact that students are directly involved is not only surprising, but very saddening."

Following the tragedy on campus, Gov. Glenn Youngkin posted a statement on Twitter, saying he and his wife are praying for the UVA community.

This morning, Suzanne and I are praying for the UVA community. Virginia State Police is fully coordinating with UVA police department and local authorities. Please shelter in place while the authorities work to locate the suspect. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) November 14, 2022

The school has set up an emergency hotline at 877-685-4836 for family and friends who have questions regarding the event.

