Unmarked sheriff's car hits 18-year-old driver on I-73 in Guilford County

Highway Patrol said they got a call about an accident on I-73 near Joseph Bryan Boulevard around 5:12 p.m. on Tuesday.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An 18-year-old driver was hit by an unmarked sheriff's car in Guilford County Tuesday night, according to reports.

Troopers said Nathan Triche was headed north on I-73 in an unmarked 2017 Ford Explorer owned by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. Mallory Duggins, driver of a 2011 Toyota RAV4 was also traveling north on I-73. As Triche was merging to get off an exit, Triche ran into Duggin's vehicle.

Highway Patrol said no one was injured in the crash.

I-73 was closed for almost two hours during the investigation.