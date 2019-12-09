MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. — Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested a former Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Wednesday in connection with an assault involving a juvenile.

James Patrick Legette, 30, was charged with assault and battery, second degree. Legette was also charged with misconduct in office.

According to the arrest warrant, on August 30, Legelte, while assigned as a School Resource Officer for the Blenheim Middle School of Discovery, forced a juvenile against his patrol vehicle, causing him to hit his head and neck.

The incident was caught on video. According to the report, the juvenile was non-resistant.

Legette also falsified documentation of the incident report and reported that the juvenile resisted him.

The August incident occurred at Blenheim Middle School.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Marlboro County Sheriff's Department.

Legette was booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General's Office.