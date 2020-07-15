TAMPA, Fla. — What type of person would pepper-spray an elderly woman?
That's what the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office wants to find out.
Investigators say not one -- but two -- young women did just that Saturday.
It all started at a Marathon convenience store at 7105 Temple Terrace Highway. That's where authorities say the two women used a water gun to pepper spray a senior. And, nobody is sure why.
About 30 minutes later, the two women reportedly battered another older woman less than a quarter-mile away. They used pepper spray in that attack too, deputies say.
Now, a search is underway for the two women who targeted the two older women.
Deputies say they took off in a gray Honda Odyssey with license plate No. NCXK433.
"The actions of these two suspects are despicable and will not be tolerated,” Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a news release. “They could have caused serious injury to the victims. Our detectives are working are to identify these suspects and hold them accountable."
Anyone with information about the women with the pepper spray is asked to call 813-247-8200.
